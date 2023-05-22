Indianapolis 500 points change could keep series championship race tighter
By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For more than a century, the Indianapolis 500 has been the pinnacle of IndyCar racing. For nearly a decade, it also counted double in the season championship. But in February, series officials announced they were ditching the double points system and would instead award the same points total for every other race on the schedule. The result could make an already tight points chase even tighter later in the season.