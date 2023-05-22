Newcastle qualifies for Champions League for first time in 20 years

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle has qualified for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years after drawing with Leicester 0-0 in the English Premier League. It’s a milestone moment for a Saudi-controlled club with the resources and ambition to become a major force in European soccer. The point ensures Newcastle cannot be denied a top-four finish heading into its final game of the season at Chelsea on Sunday. Leicester’s campaign-closing game has far more riding on it. The team is still in the relegation zone and needs a win at home to West Ham to avoid falling into the second-tier Championship seven years after winning the Premier League.

