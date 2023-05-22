Skip to Content
Norway stuns Canada in shootout, Sweden beats Denmark at ice hockey worlds

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Norway has stunned Canada 3-2 in a shootout and handed the favorite a second straight defeat at the ice hockey world championship. It was only Canada’s second loss to Norway in tournament history; the other was in 2000. Thomas Olsen converted the decisive shootout goal for Norway. Canada remains third in Group B. Norway is sixth and out of quarterfinals contention. In the Finnish city of Tampere, Sweden recovered from a goal down to defeat Denmark 4-1 to stay second in Group A, a point behind the United States.

