Rangers’ DeGrom throws bullpen session, next step breaking balls

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday before the Texas Rangers played the Pittsburgh Pirates as the right-hander continues his recovery from elbow inflammation. DeGrom threw all fastballs. He will add breaking balls to the mix when he throws his next bullpen on Friday, when the Rangers play at Baltimore. Texas manager Bruce Bochy said no timetable has been established for deGrom’s return and that the 34-year-old could possibly be added to the active roster without a minor league rehab assignment. DeGrom has been on the 15-day injured list since April 29.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.