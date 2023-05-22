Reds snap 4-game skid, cool off Cardinals 6-5 in 10 innings

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game losing streak, cooling off the St. Louis Cardinals with a 6-5 victory. Spencer Steer launched an early two-run homer and scored the winning run for the Reds. Ian Gibaut struck out two in a hitless 10th to keep it tied. Paul DeJong homered and drove in four runs for the Cardinals, who had won 11 of 14 since a 10-24 start. St. Louis had the bases loaded in the ninth and two runners aboard in the 10th, but failed to score.

