Terry McDermott, Olympic speedskating gold medalist in 1964, dies at 82
By PAUL NEWBERRY
AP National Writer
Olympic gold medal speedskater Terry McDermott has died at the age of 82. U.S. Speedskating made the announcement, saying McDermott died early Saturday surrounded by his family. The organization did not specify where he died or give a cause. McDermott was an unheralded figure on the speedskating scene when he stunningly won the 500-meter event at the 1964 Innsbruck Games, upsetting Soviet great and reigning Olympic champion Yevgeny Grishin by a half-second. It was the only U.S. gold medal of those Winter Games. McDermott appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” the same night the Beatles made their American television debut.