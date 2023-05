NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana is trying to avoid having its own place in the WNBA record book with a 21st consecutive loss. The Fever lost their 20th straight game Sunday to tie the Tulsa Shock for the longest losing streak in WNBA history. Indiana lost 18 consecutive games to finish off last season and is 0-2 to start this year. The Fever play at Atlanta next Sunday.

