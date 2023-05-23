Bobrovsky and Panthers eye trip to Stanley Cup Final, as Hurricanes seek turnaround

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour spent some time Tuesday shaking his head. The occasional shoulder shrug was thrown in there, too. He knows all the questions, and there are few answers. Here’s what befuddles him right now: There isn’t much to fix regarding the way the Hurricanes are playing against the Florida Panthers. The offense is generating chances. The defense is giving up almost nothing. And they’re down 3-0 to the Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals anyway.

