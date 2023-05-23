Column: Masters showed golf can get along, even in Ryder Cup

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — The Masters will be the most significant major of the year because it showed golf can still be civil amid the great divide caused by LIV Golf. The PGA Championship was the same way. The Ryder Cup should be no different. That’s why it’s hard to imagine a Ryder Cup without Brooks Koepka. His win at Oak Hill stamped his legacy as the greatest major champion since Tiger Woods. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says it’s premature to think about picks. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that where a player chooses to play shouldn’t matter when it comes to the majors.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.