El Salvador soccer club whose supporters set off deadly stampede will play without fans for a year
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s soccer federation says the soccer club whose fans pushed down an entrance gate setting off a stampede that left 12 people dead last weekend will play without supporters in its stadium for a year. Club Alianza will also have to pay a $30,000 fine, the Salvadoran Soccer Federation’s Disciplinary Committee decided late Monday night. Authorities said hundreds of fans were enraged when they weren’t allowed to enter the stadium despite having tickets. They pushed until they knocked down an entrance gate, and people were crushed and suffocated under the pressure.