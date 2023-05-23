Eovaldi’s 2nd complete game in 5 starts leads Rangers over Pirates 6-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi pitched a complete game for the second time in five starts after throwing just two in the first 226 of his major league career, leading the Texas Rangers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1. Eovaldi (6-2) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one, his fifth straight start of at least seven innings. The 33-year-old right-hander, a 12-year big league veteran. pitched a three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over the Yankees on April 29. Texas has won four of five.

