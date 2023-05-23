Flames promote former player Craig Conroy to general manager

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have promoted Craig Conroy to general manager. Calgary made the move Tuesday, giving one of its former players his first opportunity lead an NHL front office after he had nine seasons of experience with the franchise as its assistant general manager. The 51-year-old Conroy worked under Brad Treliving, who turned down a contract extension to stay with the club. Conroy is from Potsdam, New York. He was drafted by Montreal in 1990 and had 542 career points in 1,009 games. He was a two-way forward for the Canadiens, St. Louis, Los Angeles and Calgary.

