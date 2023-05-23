Goodell confident Commanders sale will gain approval

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed confidence in the completion of the $6.05 billion sale of the Washington Commanders. Owners were updated on the process at their spring meetings. The NFL-record purchase by investor Josh Harris and his large group from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family was formally submitted to the league May 12. No timeline has been established for a vote. At least 24 of 32 owners need to approve it.

