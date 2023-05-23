Inter, Fiorentina meet in Italian Cup final with eyes on European prizes

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Fiorentina head into Wednesday’s Italian Cup final with their eyes on even bigger prizes this season. Inter plays Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10. That comes three days after Fiorentina takes on another Premier League side in West Ham in the Europa Conference League final. First they’ll have to focus on the match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Inter is looking to defend the Italian Cup title and maintain its bid for a trio of trophies this season under coach Simone Inzaghi. The 47-year-old coach has become known as something of a cup specialist. Fiorentina has had to wait almost a decade to reach another final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.