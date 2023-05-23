Overn’s 3-run HR, 2-run triple help USC beat UCLA in pool play at Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Overn hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead triple in the sixth as Southern California scored the final five runs to beat UCLA 6-4 in pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament. Nick Lopez and Ryan Jackson hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the fifth before Overn’s homer made it 4-4. Lopez hit a two-out single in the sixth, Jackson followed with walk and Overn gave USC its first lead of the game with his 14th triple of the season — most in the country. No. 7 seed UCLA plays Washington on Wednesday. The third-seeded Huskies take on USC on Thursday, the final day of pool play.

