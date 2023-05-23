Skip to Content
Titans’ new coordinator faces challenge of fixing 1 of NFL’s worst offenses

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tim Kelly has a challenging task in his first season as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator. His job is to fix an offense that was one of the NFL’s worst in key categories like scoring and throwing the ball. More first downs would be a big improvement, along with protecting the quarterback better. Kelly is Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s fourth offensive coordinator going into his sixth season. He says he wants to communicate efficiently with his quarterback to help him be faster calling the play at the line. Titans players say Kelly’s new terminology for plays will help them speed up.

