Sergio Garcia wonders if playing for LIV Golf will affect his Hall of Fame chances

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sergio Garcia will be on the next World Golf Hall of Fame ballot as part of a strong trio all born in 1980. The others are Adam Scott and Justin Rose. All three have the right credentials. Garcia can’t help but wonder how much his joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf will hurt his chances. The PGA Tour and European tour commissioners have votes, along with the heads of the four majors. In other golf news, Riviera is getting some minor tweaks to the 10th and 15th greens. It will host the U.S. Women’s Open, the Olympics and most likely the U.S. Open in the next eight years.

