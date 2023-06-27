Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan’s first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. Beginning the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were second with 124. Atlanta has hit 54 homers this month, only two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June, 2019. Bryce Elder earned his sixth win.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.