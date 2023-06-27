Acuña hits 2 HRs as power-hitting Braves keep rolling, beat Ryan, Twins 6-2
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan’s first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. Beginning the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were second with 124. Atlanta has hit 54 homers this month, only two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June, 2019. Bryce Elder earned his sixth win.