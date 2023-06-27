Brandon Marsh homers twice as Philadelphia Phillies beat Chicago Cubs 5-1
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Marsh homered twice and drove in three runs, helping the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 for their second straight win. Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez pitched four-hit ball into the eighth inning in a game played in a strong smoky haze caused by Canadian wildfires. The teams were in contact with Major League Baseball and the players’ association about air quality throughout the afternoon. Marsh hit a solo shot in the second and a two-run drive in the fifth in his second career multihomer game.