Clayton Kershaw takes no-hitter into 6th, J.D. Martinez hits 300th homer, Dodgers beat Rockies 5-0

DENVER (AP) — Clayton Kershaw carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, J.D. Martinez homered twice to reach 300 for his career, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-0. Kershaw gave up one hit and faced the minimum in six innings, throwing only 79 pitches. He struck out two as he improved to 10-4. Kershaw pitched his only no-hitter on June 18, 2014, also against Colorado at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw erased the only two baserunners he allowed on a walk and a pickoff. Martinez hit a two-run homer in the third and led off the sixth with his 300th longball. He has 18 this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.