Dadonov signs 2-year deal with Dallas Stars instead of becoming a free agent

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Evgenii Dadonov to a $4.5 million, two-year contract. Dadonov appeared in 23 regular-season games and 16 playoff games for the Stars after being acquired from Montreal in a trade on Feb. 26. He could have become an unrestricted free agent. General manager Jim Nill says re-signing Dadonov was high on the team’s priority list. The 34-year-old Dadonov had 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 73 games overall for Montreal and Dallas during the regular season. He had 10 points in the playoffs, when the Stars made it to the Western Conference final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.