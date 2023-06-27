Dodgers activate INF Max Muncy from the injured list ahead of their series opener in Denver
Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated infielder Max Muncy from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at the Colorado Rockies. Muncy will play third base in the opener of a three-game series. Muncy, who last played June 11 at Philadelphia, missed 11 games with a left hamstring strain. He said he felt ready to return to the lineup as early as Sunday, but the team wanted to be cautious with his injury.