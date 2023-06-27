Duran’s solo homer in long at-bat sparks five-run eighth as Rangers beat Tigers 8-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezequiel Duran’s solo home run into the second deck in left sparked a five-run eighth inning as the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 on Tuesday night. Duran’s homer, his 10th of the season, came on a 3-2 pitch by Brendan White (1-2), the 12th pitch of the at-bat. Texas then pulled away with RBI hits by Corey Seager and Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis Garcia’s two-run homer, all off Anthony Misiewicz. The late barrage made a winner of Josh Sborz (4-2), who gave up a tying homer to Spencer Torkelson in the top of the inning to end Sborz’s run of 17 consecutive scoreless innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.