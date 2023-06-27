Estrada has two RBIs as Giants blank Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games

TORONTO (AP) — Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and the San Francisco Giants beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 for their 13th win in 15 games. The Giants are 10-0 on the road in June. After opener Ryan Walker pitched the first, Wood (3-2) followed with five-plus innings, allowing five hits. He walked none and struck out seven. Tyler Rogers struck out four of the five batters he retired and Camilo Doval got the final four outs for his 23rd save in 25 chances.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.