New Mexico State basketball players settle lawsuit stemming from hazing episodes

The attorney for one of the former New Mexico State basketball players who filed a lawsuit alleging he was ganged up on and sexually assaulted by teammates says the case has been settled. No details of the settlement were immediately made public. Aggie players Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu filed the lawsuit in April. The players alleged three teammates assaulted them multiple times over the span of months, while coaches who knew of the episodes did nothing about it.

