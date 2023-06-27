Rookie Andrew Abbott improves to 4-0 for Cincinnati as Reds top Orioles 3-1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Andrew Abbott was impressive on the mound again for Cincinnati, and Matt McLain and TJ Friedl both homered to lift the Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. McLain also hit an RBI double for the Reds, who rebounded from a 10-3 loss Monday night. Cincinnati had dropped three in a row following a 12-game winning streak. Rain was a factor for a second straight night. The game was delayed for 1 hour, 43 minutes following the seventh inning. Abbott allowed a run and two hits in six innings in his fifth career start.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.