Rookie Gonzales homers and triples in his home debut as the Pirates beat the Padres 9-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Former first-round pick Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 9-4. Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski also homered as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in 14 games. Rich Hill worked six innings to even his record at 7-7. Ha-Seong Kim had three hits for the Padres but spot starter Reiss Knehr struggled while filling in for a sick Yu Darvish. San Diego has lost six of eight.

