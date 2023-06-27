Showalter, Eppler are optimistic ahead of Mets owner Cohen’s press conference

NEW YORK (AP) — Manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler struck an optimistic tone and said they feel supported by owner Steve Cohen, hours after the New York Mets owner said he planned to hold a press conference regarding the struggling team on Wednesday. Cohen revealed his intentions Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, ending his tweet with “You will get it from me straight.” The Mets, who won 101 games last season and opened this season with a record $335 million payroll, have lost seven of nine and 15 of 21 to fall to 35-43 — the furthest they’ve been below .500 since the final day of the 2021 season. They entered the day 8 1/2 games back of the third National League wild card.

