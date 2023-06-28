Arizona Coyotes say they have 6 possible sites for an arena in the Phoenix area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have identified a half-dozen potential sites for an arena in the Phoenix metropolitan area. President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez provided an update at the NHL draft less than six weeks after a referendum for a building in Tempe failed. Gutierrez said all of the locations would be privately funded and none would need a public vote to happen. The Coyotes are going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University. NHL Players’ Association executive director Marty Walsh has called the situation bad for the game.

