Brewers send right-handed reliever Strzelecki to minors, call up lefty Pannone

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have sent right-handed reliever Peter Strzelecki to Triple-A Nashville and promoted left-hander Thomas Pannone. Strzelecki had served as the Brewers’ main setup man earlier this season and allowed just one run over his first 13 2/3 innings of the year. But he has tailed off since. Strzelecki had allowed 17 earned runs over 22 innings since the start of May for a 6.95 ERA. Strzelecki has a 3-5 record with a 4.54 ERA in 36 appearances this season. Pannone last pitched in the majors in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

