Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night. Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran also each had solo home runs and RBI singles. Dunning (7-1) retired 17 straight batters between Zach McKinstry’s single to open the game and McKinstry’s two-out double in the sixth. With Dunning an out from a shutout, Andy Ibanez legged out an infield single, a call that stood following a Texas challenge, and Kerry Carpenter homered.

