Devils re-sign forward Timo Meier to 8-year, $70M contract

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 season. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the NHL draft in Nashville, Tennessee. The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this coming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year. Meier had a career-high 40 goals last season.

