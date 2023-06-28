ESPYS to honor US women’s soccer team, ChiSox’s Hendriks and the Buffalo Bills training staff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be honored with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at The ESPYS on July 12. Liam Hendriks, the Chicago White Sox reliever who battled non-Hodgkin lymphoma, will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance. Hendriks returned to play six months after his cancer diagnosis. The Pat Tillman Award for Service will go to the Buffalo Bills training staff for helping save the life of safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field in January. Hamlin has been cleared to return to football for the upcoming season.

