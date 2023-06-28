Josh Lowe hits 2-out, 2-run double in 9th in the Rays’ 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Lowe hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 3-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. The Rays were in danger of losing the best record in the big leagues to the Atlanta Braves before Lowe’s big swing. Tampa Bay trailed 2-0 entering the ninth, but Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco started the inning with singles off Scott McGough. Luke Raley cut the lead to 2-1 with a single through the right side that brought home Díaz. McGough briefly recovered, striking out Randy Arozarena and getting Isaac Paredes to line out, but Lowe hammered an 0-1 fastball into the left center gap that scored Franco and Raley.

