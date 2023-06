NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Major League Soccer All-Star Game will be played at the Columbus Crew’s Lower.com Field on July 17. Columbus hosted the game in 2000 and 2005 at its previous stadium. This year’s All-Star Game, in which MLS All-Stars play Arsenal, is at Audi Feld in Washington, D.C., on July 19. The 2024 opponent will be announced later.

