Mystics outscore Dream 35-13 in second quarter, cruise to 109-86 win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Ariel Atkins added 19 and the Washington Mystics beat the Atlanta Dream 109-86. Washington pulled away in the second quarter. The Mystics scored 22 of the opening 30 points of the frame, including a 10-2 run to take a 48-28 lead with three minutes left in the half. Washington led 61-33 at halftime after outscoring Atlanta 35-13 in the quarter. Washington led by double figures the entire second and topped 100 points for the first time this season. Cheyenne Parker led Atlanta with 23 points.