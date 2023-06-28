Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will join summer team in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut is now expected to come in Las Vegas. The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, will be with the team at NBA Summer League that starts July 7. Wembanyama will not accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week to Sacramento for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month. The Spurs’ summer club will play games in Sacramento on July 3 and July 5 before moving on to Las Vegas for the league’s primary summer league.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.