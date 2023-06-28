Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Tennessee State to become first HBCU to add ice hockey

KTVZ
By
Published 8:37 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State University announced it will become the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to introduce ice hockey. The program has been created in partnership with the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association and the Nashville Predators. The announcement comes on the date of the NHL draft. Since 2017, the NHL and the players Association have sponsored feasibility studies to U.S. colleges and universities that are interested in exploring the addition of Division I men’s and women’s programs. TSU and the NHL began their study in 2021.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content