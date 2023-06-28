Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8

DENVER (AP) — Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night. The rookie shortstop also singled in extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Jake Bird (2-1) pitched an inning and Justin Lawrence got four outs for his fifth save for Colorado on a night when pitchers struggled with control. The Rockies allowed eight walks and the Dodgers walked five. Mookie Betts homered and Yonny Hernández drove in three runs for Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.