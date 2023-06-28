UEFA picks bigger stadiums for Conference League finals and confirms 2026 World Cup qualifying path

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has picked bigger stadiums to host the next two Europa Conference League finals. Sub-20,000 capacity venues staged the previous two title games involving clubs from Italy, England and the Netherlands. The 2024 final in UEFA’s third-tier club competition was awarded to the AEK Athens stadium which should hold 30,000 spectators. Slask Wrocław’s stadium will host the 2025 final. It had crowds of about 41,000 for three games at the 2012 European Championship that Poland co-hosted with Ukraine. The competition will be rebranded next year to just the UEFA Conference League. Sporting Lisbon’s stadium, which has a 50,000 capacity, was picked to host the Women’s Champions League final in 2025.

