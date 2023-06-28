Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. The White Sox scored in each of the first five innings to build a 9-2 lead. Chicago had 17 hits, including three apiece from Andrew Vaughn and Zach Remillard. Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez also went deep. Lucas Giolito (6-5) struck out nine, going seven innings for the fourth time this season. Los Angeles’ Brandon Drury had three hits, including a solo shot in the seventh, and drove in three runs. Hunter Renfroe also homered in the seventh.

