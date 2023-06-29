Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup

ATLANTA (AP) — A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history. The Braves enter Friday night’s series opener against the Miami Marlins with 55 home runs this month, one shy of the franchise record for a month set in June 2019. Atlanta has improved its homer total each month this season. The Braves aren’t a collection of free swingers. They lead the majors with 147 homers but also have decreased their strikeout total each month, providing the foundation for the National League’s best record.

