Berhalter’s return as US coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan and Oman

CHICAGO (AP) — Gregg Berhalter’s first matches in his return as United States men’s national soccer coach will be exhibitions against Uzbekistan on Sept. 9 at St. Louis and Oman three days later at St. Paul, Minnesota. Oman is ranked 73rd and Uzbekistan 74th, while the U.S. is No. 13. Many nations are unavailable for friendlies because of 2024 European Championship qualifying and the start of 2026 World Cup qualifying in South America. The U.S. also plays No. 15 Germany on Oct. 14 at East Hartford, Connecticut, and 59th-ranked Ghana three days later at Nashville, Tennessee.

