Brewers shake up their infield by sending Luis Urías to minors and recalling Brice Turang

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urías was demoted to the minor leagues. The Brewers have optioned Urías to Triple-A Nashville and have recalled second baseman Brice Turang. Urías has batted .145 with a .299 on-base percentage, .236 slugging percentage, one homer and five RBIs in 20 games since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss over two months. Turang was in Milwaukee earlier this season and hit .205 with a .254 on-base percentage, three homers, 14 RBIs and nine steals in 57 games.

