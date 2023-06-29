Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Caroline Wozniacki is returning to tennis 3 years after retiring. She will get a US Open wild card

KTVZ
By
Published 6:57 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Wozniacki says that she is returning to competition three years after she retired from professional tennis. She is a former No. 1-ranked tennis player who won the 2018 Australian Open. She announced the news on Twitter. The U.S. Tennis Association says it will grant her a wild-card invitation to participate in the U.S. Open. Wozniacki has not played since the 2020 Australian Open. She turns 33 next month.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content