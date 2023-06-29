Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract, source tells AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Osman has been a solid contributor for the Cavs since 2017. If the team hadn’t guaranteed the deal before Friday, Osman would have entered free agency. The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the decision public. ESPN first reported Osman’s deal. The 28-year-old Osman averaged 8.7 and 2.3 rebounds in 20.1 minutes last season as the Cavs won 51 games and returned to the playoffs.

