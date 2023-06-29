Co-host New Zealand’s squad includes 10 players who’ll be making their Women’s World Cup debut

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Women’s World Cup co-host New Zealand has announced a squad including 10 players who will be playing at the global tournament for the first time. Head coach Jitka Klimkova has trimmed a preliminary squad of 33 to 23 following a seven-week training camp. It’s New Zealand’s longest preparation ever for a Women’s World Cup. The formal squad announcement took place at Auckland’s Eden Park stadium where New Zealand will play the opening match of the World Cup against Norway on July 20.

