Dodgers’ Kershaw is dealing with ‘cranky’ shoulder and is hopeful of making his next start

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is dealing with a “cranky” pitching shoulder and remains optimistic he’ll be able to make his next start. Kershaw said Thursday that he felt some tenderness in his left shoulder in his winning outing Tuesday at Colorado. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and left the game after 79 pitches and one hit allowed in an eventual 5-0 win. The 35-year-old left-hander said he underwent a medical exam on Wednesday and was given a shot to relieve inflammation. Kershaw, who shares the NL lead in wins with 10 said he won’t throw for a couple days, but hopes to pick the ball up again soon. He also warned that his next start might be pushed to allow for additional recovery time.

