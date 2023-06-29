Marlins foil Bello’s no-hit bid and beat Red Sox 2-0; Arraez goes hitless with average down to .392

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning. The Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0. Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven. He retired major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez also drew an intentional walk in the eighth and saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392. Bello struck out five and walked one. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer in the ninth.

