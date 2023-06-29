Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Marlins foil Bello’s no-hit bid and beat Red Sox 2-0; Arraez goes hitless with average down to .392

KTVZ
By
Published 5:48 PM

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning. The Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0. Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven. He retired major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez also drew an intentional walk in the eighth and saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392. Bello struck out five and walked one. Jazz Chisholm Jr. added a solo homer in the ninth.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content