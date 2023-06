No-hit attempt for Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello ends with 8th-inning infield single

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid ended in the eighth inning when Jean Segura bounced an infield single up the middle for the Miami Marlins and Joey Wendle followed with a clean base-hit to right. Bello got some applause after the first hit and a louder one when Boston manager Alex Cora came out to the mound to replace him with runners on first and third and nobody out. Bello struck out five and walked one while throwing 99 pitches. Segura’s single was a slow roller up the middle. Red Sox shortstop Kike Hernandez slid to field it, but his off-balance throw from his knees bounced three times and pulled the first baseman far off the bag; it was immediately scored a hit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.